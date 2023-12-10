Sheffield Wednesday recap: Cam Dawson’s reaction, Danny Röhl’s thoughts and more
Sheffield Wednesday are on a three-game unbeaten run after beating Stoke City, and there's growing confidence that a comeback could be on.
It wasn't a game for the ages, and 90 minutes won't live long in the memory, but Anthony Musaba rolling the ball into the back of the net in front of 2,500 travelling Wednesdayites could prove to be a big moment in the Owls' season.
Musaba's goal secured their first win on the road in 2023/24, the first away of Danny Röhl's tenure, and finally saw the Owls climb up off the bottom of the Championship table as they leapfrogged Rotherham United to go 23rd. The manager was delighted, of course, and you can hear what he had to say in the video above.
The attacker's moment wasn't the only key one, though - the other fell to goalkeeper, Cameron Dawson, who was on hand to make a huge penalty save at 0-0, without which a win probably wouldn't have been possible. Listen to his thoughts on the win and that save below - as well as the thoughts from our Owls writer, Joe Crann.
And for all the rest of the post-match reading, including absentees, injury news and some excellent news on Bailey Cadamarteri, we've got you covered right here: