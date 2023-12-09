Surprise Sheffield Wednesday absentee explained after missing Stoke City clash

Callum Paterson’s absence from the squad that took on Stoke City on Saturday afternoon was one that raised eyebrows.

The Scot has been a key part of the Danny Röhl revolution at Hillsborough, playing a big part in matters since the new manager took over – in a number of positions, too.

So when he was missing from the side that took on the Potters there were understandably questions asked about his whereabouts, and Röhl was asked for clarity in his post-match interview.

Speaking to The Star he said, "Callum Paterson was just ill, but I think he will be available on Wednesday. It is what it is, and it’s why we have a big squad at the moment - we need everybody, and this is good. Hopefully tomorrow he is back, or Monday, and then we can go forward."

Wednesday went on to win the game, of course, with Anthony Musaba scoring a late, late winner for the visitors, leading them to a victory that finally got them up off the bottom of the Championship table.

Things don't get much easier for them though as they now turn their attentions to another game on the road in a few days' time, Röhl and his side heading to Norwich City as they look to try and extend their unbeaten run to four games in the league.