Sheffield Wednesday dealt injury blow as key man ruled out for lengthy period

He’s had a very solid start to the season, but Sheffield Wednesday’s Dominic Iorfa now faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The Owls defender limped off in the early stages of the win over Blackburn Rovers with what appeared to be a muscle injury, and speaking in his press conference on Friday it was explained by Danny Röhl that things looked ‘not so good’ for him.

It’s now understood that the prognosis on the defender’s situation is worse than original thought, and that he will be out for an extended period of time as he looks to recover from the problem.

Iorfa has been a regular for the Owls this season under both Xisco and Röhl, and his absence will come as a blow to the Wednesday manager as he looks to try and end the year on a high. For the player, too, it will be a frustrating period after one of his most consistent runs for the club in some time.

The 28-year-old joins Juan Delgado on the long-term injury list at Hillsborough, and he’ll now begin his recovery process and return in time to play a part in the Owls’ survival push in 2024.