Sheffield Wednesday agree long-term deal with attacking talent
Sheffield Wednesday are closing in on an extended deal for exciting young talent, Bailey Cadamarteri.
The 18-year-old striker has forced his way into Danny Röhl’s starting XI in recent weeks, grabbing his first senior goal against Blackburn Rovers and securing another start in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Stoke City.
He’s a player that is highly rated at Hillsborough, and Röhl has clearly taken a liking to him having first followed in the footsteps of Darren Moore by having him up and training with the first team at Middlewood Road.
The Star reported recently that the club had opened up talks to hand the teenager an improved deal as reward for his progress, and now it’s understood that a long-term deal has been agreed that will hopefully keep Cadamarteri at S6 for many years to come.
Röhl spoke earlier in the week about his intention to wrap up a deal for the youngster quickly given his importance for the future of the club, and it’s understood that progress has been made in the last couple of days as they try to finalise things as soon as possible.
Wednesday have had issues in the past with regards to securing the long-term future of their young assets, seeing many of them leave for free, but with Cadamarteri they appear to have learned their lesson and that can only bode well for the club going forward.
‘Cadz’ made his fifth appearance of the season in the 1-0 win over Stoke, a victory that saw the Owls finally climb off the bottom of the Championship table.