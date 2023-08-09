According to reports coming out of Portugal, Sheffield Wednesday have reached an ‘agreement’ to sign midfielder, Momo Diaby, on loan for the season.

Renowned sports newspaper, Record, have stated that Wednesday will be signing the 26-year-old Frenchman this summer as Xisco continues to add to his ranks at Hillsborough, with the Owls also having an option to buy once his temporary spell is over.

The Portuguese newspaper published an article today saying, “Midfielder Diaby will leave Portimonense for Sheffield Wednesday, in the second tier of English football. The agreement provides for a loan for one season, leaving the British club with the possibility of exercising the option to purchase the pass until the end of that period.”

Diaby already knows one of the other new signings at S6 having played alongside Juan Delgado at Pacos de Ferreira, however he spent last season with Portimonense in the Primeira Liga having left his former club as a free agent in 2022.

There has been no official word from either club as things stand, however the club are known to be looking for new options in central midfield.

The former Santa Clara man has already featured in a couple of games for his current club this season in the Allianz Cup, starting the game against Leixões as they were knocked out on penalties, but it remains to be seen whether he will feature in their league opener against Gil Vicente this weekend.

Wednesday have signed eight different players from seven different leagues so far this summer, and Diaby’s deal - should it happen - will be the second from the Portuguese top-flight.