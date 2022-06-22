The Star reported earlier this month that the 30-year-old forward was on the club’s potential wishlist heading into next season, and now it’s been confirmed that he’ll be joining the Owls.

A statement on the club’s website read, “Coveted hitman Michael Smith will join the Owls on 1 July upon the expiry of his contract with Rotherham United.

“The prolific marksman significantly bolsters Darren Moore’s options in the final third and brings with him the tag of a proven goalscorer.

“Smith played a key role last time out for the Millers, who secured automatic promotion to the Championship whilst lifting the Papa John’s Trophy at Wembley.”

Smith turned down offers from the Championship, including from his current club, Rotherham United, in favour of making the switch to Hillsborough, and will no doubt be looking to hit the ground running with his new teammates.