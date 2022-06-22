The Star first reported Wednesday’s interest in Smith earlier in the summer, while Ihiekwe’s name has popped up as it becomes increasingly unlikely that he’ll be able to join the embargoed Derby County.

After plenty of twists and turns it looked as though the duo were ultimately going to end up staying with the Millers as Paul Warne said he was quite confident at least one would stick around – however the latest reports are that they will be leaving the club when their contracts expire.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to the Rotherham Advertiser, Warne said, “We offered them really impressive terms but both players feel like they are going to play somewhere else. I think I know where but not definitively… I would rather rip the plaster off and move on.

“With Smudge, I was never convinced he was going to stay but with Icky I thought he might.

“As I said, the club has given them really good offers and I have been really happy with the chairman's support… We couldn't have moved the goalposts any more.”

And not only will they be leaving Rotherham but Radio Sheffield’s Rob Staton has now stated that the pair are both S6-bound as Darren Moore bolsters his side even further, saying, “Understand Michael Smith & Michael Ihiekwe are set to join Sheffield Wednesday.”

Michael Smith will soon be a free agent - and looks set to join Sheffield Wednesday.

So far this summer Wednesday have signed Ben Heneghan, David Stockdale and Will Vaulks.