The 30-year-old was offered a new contract by Wednesday as Darren Moore looked for him to stick around for the 2022/23 campaign, however it was revealed this week that he had opted to move on instead.

NML was one of four out-of-contract players that Moore was hoping to keep around, however Joe Wildsmith and Massimo Luongo will also be moving on – with Jack Hunt the only one to agree a new deal at Hillsborough.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mendez-Laing had been linked with a move to the Championship long before today’s announcement, and it’s believed that he’s attracted interest, but before he officially moves on at the end of this month he took to his social media to say thanks.

He said on his Instagram page this evening, “Want to say a big thank you to Sheffield Wednesday… It's been a pleasure to have played in front of that fanbase, at that stadium, with a great bunch of lads for a short period of my career! Wishing you the best for the future.”

Wednesday have made three new signings this summer as they brought in Ben Heneghan, David Stockdale and Will Vaulks, and there is also talk of them trying to finalise deals for Rotherham United’s out-of-contract duo of Michael Smith and Michael Ihiekwe.

The 2022/23 season will get underway at the end of July, and it’s expected that there will be plenty more new faces in at Middlewood Road before that date arrives.