'Have I?' - Cryptic Massimo Luongo post after Sheffield Wednesday statement raises eyebrows

It was confirmed on Wednesday that the 29-year-old Australian was on his way out of Hillsborough alongside Joe Wildsmith and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, however it appears that he has disputed the fact that he's rejected a new deal at Hillsborough.

A statement from the Owls said, “Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Massimo Luongo and Joe Wildsmith have declined new contract offers and will leave Hillsborough at the end of June… Mendez-Laing joined the Owls in November last year, going on to make 19 appearances.

“Luongo signed for Wednesday in the summer of 2019 and played 73 games, while Wildsmith posted 89 appearances having graduated from the SWFC academy… The Owls would like to thank all three players for their services and wish them well for the future.”

But shortly afterwards the midfield man took to his Instagram saying, “Have I? Oh okay...”

The post has since been deleted, and while his career at S6 will officially now come to an end from July 1st, there are certainly question marks over what exactly happened with regards to the discussions between the player and the club.

Wednesday have already signed three new players this summer with Ben Heneghan, David Stockdale and Will Vaulks coming on board, with the latter seen as the most logical replacement for Luongo now that he's on his way out.

Massimo Luongo took to Instagram after his Sheffield Wednesday exit was confirmed.