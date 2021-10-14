Woods played for the Owls’ U23s last month in a 1-1 draw against Coventry City, and Darren Moore said shortly afterwards that they were assessing the defender with the potential option of bringing him into the first team.

Now though, as the Owls focus on trying to climb up the League One table, it has been confirmed that the 23-year-old has signed for Barnet as they attempt to build on an improved run of results since the departure of Harry Kewell.

Dean Brennan, the Bees’ Head of Football and interim manager, explained that they’ve been after the former Crystal Palace man for some time, saying on their official website, “We have been tracking Sam since day one back in June but we have had to be patient… I know what Sam is all about and his attributes will bring our squad what we have been looking for in that department.”

There has been no word yet on whether Wednesday are still considering a move for Jayden Onen, who also spent time with the Wednesday first team recently, however it does appear that – for now at least – Moore is happy to stick with the side that he has available to him.

Wednesday face Wimbledon on Saturday as they look to make it back-to-back wins the League One, and potentially even climb back into the Play-Off places.