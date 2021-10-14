Following relegation into League One, the Owls will enter into the tournament in the first round of this year’s edition of the competition, and will discover who they’ll be pitted against on Sunday.

The first round proper of this year’s FA Cup is scheduled to get underway on November 6th, a few days before the Owls take on Harrogate Town in the Papa John’s Trophy, with the final round of qualifying taking place this weekend.

Wednesday do have a few players out on loan who are in the tournament still at this point, with Luke Jackson on loan at Guiseley, Alex Hunt with Grimsby Town, Ciaran Brennan on loan at Notts County and Charles Hagan with Hampton & Richmond Borough - all four could potentially meet the Owls if their sides get the job done this weekend.

When is the FA Cup draw – and can I watch?

The FA Cup draw will take place live on ITV from 1pm on Sunday afternoon once all of the qualifying games have been completed, with 32 teams from outside the English Football League joining the 48 League One and League Two sides in the hat.

What’s the FA Cup prize money?

The Owls would receive £22,629 if they win their first round game, and another £34,000 if they win in the second round – it’s only once you reach the fifth round, however, that the figure goes up into six figures, with the winner of that game bagging £180,000 in prize money.

Whichever team goes all the way will end up with £1,800,000.

Last time out?

Wednesday reached the fourth round of the competition last season before being knocked out by Everton at Goodison Park, with their only win coming earlier in the January when they beat Exeter City 2-0.