Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping to bring QPR’s winning run to an end when they meet at Hillsborough on Saturday.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After securing their first Championship win of the season against Portsmouth at Fratton Park last time out, Sheffield Wednesday will be eyeing a maiden home win when they welcome QPR to Hillsborough on Saturday.

Wednesday secured their first three-point haul of the campaign with a 2-0 triumph over John Mousinho’s side, but must now attempt to put the brakes on QPR’s impressive run of form by attempting to secure their first home win since April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Owls’ opening three Championship home games this term have seen them been beaten by Stoke City (3-0), Swansea City (2-0) and Bristol City (3-0), meaning Henrik Pedersen’s men will be itching to give the home faithful something to shout about.

QPR, though, will travel to South Yorkshire with a spring in their step after beating Stoke City 1-0 at Loftus Road last weekend to register a third successive league win. It has been an impressive turnaround considering they were thrashed 7-1 by Coventry City towards the end of August.

Ahead of their visit to S6, The Star has picked out three Hoops players Wednesday will have to keep a close eye on on Saturday afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Koki Saito

After regularly impressing on loan for QPR last season, the Hoops re-signed the Japanese winger on a permanent deal towards the end of the summer transfer window - and he has wasted no time in making himself at home again.

After marking his second QPR debut with a brilliant solo goal against Charlton Athletic prior to the international break, Saito was instrumental in the wins over Wrexham (3-1) and Stoke, regularly showing for the ball and looking as though he would do something with it every time he got it.

Capable of skipping past challenges and offering a sense of flair and excitement when in possession, QPR often turn to him in pursuit of creativity and inspiration. The left-winger is a real livewire and will most definitely give Wednesday’s defenders plenty to think about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Kone

Signed from League One side Wycombe Wanderers in mid-August, Kone has wasted no time in making himself at home in the Championship, scoring three goals in his first five games in QPR colours.

The 22-year-old, who can operate as either an out-and-out centre-forward or as a No.10, was excellent for Wycombe last term, scoring 21 goals across all competitions. What is all the more impressive about Kone is the fact he was playing non-league football for Athletic Newham as recently as January last year.

Quick, strong, athletic and capable of scoring a variety of goals, Kone has plenty in his locker that could see him become a real force at Championship level. His haul of three goals in his first five games for QPR will come as no surprise to anyone who has followed his sharp rise closely over the last 20 months or so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rumarn Burrell

In addition to signing Kone to strengthen their forward line during the summer, QPR also raided Burton Albion to sign 24-year-old Burrell, who scored a respectable 11 goals in 30 League One appearances last term.

The Birmingham-born forward has made a promising start to his Loftus Road career, offering glimpses of what he can bring to the table. Capable of stretching the pitch with his turn of pace, he epitomised what he is all about when he opened his Hoops account against Wrexham earlier this month.

Latching onto a long punt up field, he was too quick for Conor Coady to keep up with and he delicately chipped the ball over Wrexham goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo. It is his speed on the counter that Wednesday will have to be particularly mindful of.