The Sheffield Wednesday Supporters’ Trust will known make its concerns about Dejphon Chansiri’s ownership once again this weekend.

The Sheffield Wednesday Supporters’ Trust has outlined its protest plans for Saturday’s Championship clash against QPR at Hillsborough.

Following several months worth of carnage and chaos off the pitch, the Supporters’ Trust has been organising various protest plans against Owls owner Dejphon Chansiri so far this season.

From boycotting Carabao Cup fixtures at Hillsborough to being encouraged to walk into Wednesday’s Championship opener against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium last month five minutes after kick-off, the Trust has regularly been coming up with plans for supporters to try and increase the pressure on Chansiri.

Regularly receiving backing from fellow clubs, Wednesday and Portsmouth fans joined forces at Fratton Park last weekend in protest against the Thai owner, who has remained silent since releasing a statement in June.

Ahead of Saturday’s tussle with QPR in S6, the Trust has confirmed they are continuing with their plan to protest in the tenth minute of the game, symbolising the ten years Chansiri has been in charge at Hillsborough, by raising black and gold protest scarves aloft. The scarves will be available for supporters to purchase around the ground ahead of kick-off.

In addition to raising the black and gold scarfs aloft with ten minutes on the clock, and being advised to continue avoiding buying any drinks, food and merchandise inside the ground, the Trust has also confirmed they will gather underneath the South Stand following the full-time whistle.

A few hundred Wednesday supporters gathered underneath the South Stand, close to the directors’ entrance, following the 3-0 defeat to Bristol City earlier this month. Those in attendance held their black and gold scarfs aloft and sang anti-Chansiri chants.

The Trust has said the post-match protest will be open to those who have attended the Championship fixture and also those who make the decision to boycott it.

On the post-match protest, a statement issued by the Trust said: “With scarves raised and the black and gold theme stronger than ever, this demonstration will have even greater visual impact than the previous one.”

The statement continued: “Although this game isn’t on TV, it’s vital we maintain momentum. Every protest builds towards the next home league fixture, which will be televised live on Sky - a huge platform to show the country how strong this movement has become.

“This is growing, week by week. The message is spreading. Together, we are louder and stronger.”