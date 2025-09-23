Sheffield Wednesday’s haul of four points from their first six games is not as bad as some might have you believe.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After the Owls made mincemeat of Plymouth Argyle at Hillsborough on the opening day of last season, coasting to a 4-0 victory, it felt as though something special was brewing in the S6 air.

However, Wednesday found themselves on the wrong end of the exact same scoreline the following weekend, being brushed aside by eventual play-off final winners Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That defeat to the Black Cats marked the first of four defeats Wednesday experienced in their opening six Championship games, leaving former boss Danny Röhl with a problem to fix as the end of September loomed. It was not until the seventh game of the season that Wednesday got back on track, beating West Bromwich Albion 3-2 at Hillsborough.

Wednesday went into the start of last season with a spring in their step after completing an impressive survival mission in the second half of the 2023/24 season, tying Röhl down to a new contract and getting several new signings through the door.

Such were the levels of love and support Röhl was earning at the time, Wednesdayites remained right behind the team and the manager, confident they would overcome their slow start. A seven-point haul from a three-game week that featured clashes with West Brom (3-2), Bristol City (0-0) and Coventry City (2-1) marked a turning point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fast forward 12 months and Wednesday will once again be hoping to end September and start October on a high. Of course, much has changed in Wednesday’s world since then amid their ongoing off-field troubles, but their record of one win, one draw and four defeats from their first six Championship outings this season has marked an identical start to the one they made last term.

Of course, it goes without saying that a four-point haul from six games will not be looked at with a sense of fondness by Owls manager Henrik Pedersen, his coaching staff, any of his players or the fans, but it does highlight the Owls’ start to the campaign has not been as harrowing as some might have you believe.

With EFL charges against the Owls having mounted in recent months, it is almost inevitable that a points deduction will be coming their way at some point down the line, which could write off any hopes they have of completing another unexpected survival mission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But focusing on matters that Pedersen and his players can control in isolation, Saturday’s 2-0 win over Portsmouth at Fratton Park was a reminder that this group will not simply roll over and accept defeat. There is a reason why Pedersen has remained so upbeat and looked for positives in every interview.

Pedersen has matched Röhl’s start to last season

Popular with the players, Pedersen, who arrived at Hillsborough alongside Röhl almost two years ago, should take a sense of comfort from the fact he has matched his former colleague’s tally of four points from his opening six games in charge amid the chaos and carnage he has to contend with.

Genuine fears had been expressed about whether Wednesday would be able to rise to the challenge of winning a Championship fixture this season. Thanks to a moment of brilliance from Barry Bannan and a first senior goal for George Brown, the Owls have extinguished that fear six games in.

Additionally, Saturday’s victory at Portsmouth means Wednesday have amassed four points from their opening three away games this season. By contrast, they needed their first five games on the road to reach that away points tally last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is small wins like those that ought to bank Pedersen credit. He is working with both hands tied behind his back, trying to do his very best against the backdrop of a situation no manager should ever find themselves in.

Facing in-form QPR, big-spending Birmingham City and a Coventry City side that have the capacity to take most teams at this level to the cleaners ahead of the October international break, Wednesday will have to win two and draw one to remain on an even keel with last season’s start.

Few will give them a chance of doing so, particularly when two of those games are at Hillsborough and they are yet to score a goal at home in the league this season, but stranger things have happened.

Whatever happens over the next week or so, Pedersen can take a crumb of comfort from what has happened so far given the circumstances.