The latest Sheffield Wednesday news as attention turns to Birmingham and preserving a two-game unbeaten run.

The last two results have finally given Sheffield Wednesday supporters something to smile about. Amid huge off-field unrest, the Owls have struggled at the start of this season, taking just one point from their opening five Championship outings - their only salvation during that time a penalty shootout win over Yorkshire rivals Leeds United in the EFL Cup.

However, Wednesday pulled off a massive 2-0 win away at Portsmouth in week six, before picking up their first home point of the season in a 1-1 draw with QPR on Saturday. Wednesday are still in the bottom three and all is not well at the club, but there is now at least something to smile about.

Wednesday fans continue protest against QPR

While the last couple of results have lightened the mood a little, the pressure on owner Dejphon Chansiri has not relented, with fans still vowing ‘not a pound in the ground’ until he relinquishes control of the club.

Just 20,132 fans were present to watch Saturday’s draw with QPR, almost 1,500 of whom were away supporters. That is up slightly from the 20,003 that watched Wednesday lose 3-0 at home to Bristol, but still keeps their average turnout at Hillsborough this season at 20,390, compared to over 26,000 in the last two campaigns.

The Star has put together a gallery of the best photos of supporters from Saturday’s encounter.

Chris Davies calls for Birmingham improvement ahead of Wednesday visit

Up next for Wednesday is a trip to Birmingham, who are licking their wounds following a 3-0 loss away at Midlands rivals Coventry City - the fourth defeat in their last five matches across all competitions.

That said, the Blues are unbeaten at home in the Championship so far this season, and manager Chris Davies has called for a big improvement from his side on Tuesday to maintain that record and defeat a Wednesday outfit whose confidence has received a welcome boost recently.

“The players are going to have to really step up and take on that challenge now, because you’re at home in the next game - but that doesn’t mean anything. You’ve got to go and earn it. And it’s a tough game for us on Tuesday night,” said Davies, whose side are 11th in the table, but just three points adrift of the automatic promotion spots.

After travelling to Birmingham, Wednesday will host Coventry City at the weekend before splitting for the international break.

Chris Powell lands new job

FORMER COACH: Chris Powell was on Danny Rohl's backroom staff (Image: Steve Ellis)

There were plenty of departures from Hillsborough over the summer, but Chris Powell’s was particularly painful. The former Charlton and England left-back had built up a great relationship with supporters as part of Danny Röhl’s technical team, and yet another link between the club and fans was lost when he left.

But only a few months after becoming a free agent, Powell is back in work again, taking up an interim coaching role under Mat Sadler at League Two leaders Walsall. Despite the sadness that he’s no longer around, you’ll struggle to find a Wednesdayite who doesn’t wish Powell well in his new venture.

