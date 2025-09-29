Birmingham City manager, Chris Davies, says his side have to ‘step up’ when Sheffield Wednesday visit them on Tuesday night.

Birmingham have had a tough run of games following their strong start to the season, and have now lost four of their last five matches in all competitions as they prepare to play host to Henrik Pedersen’s men this week.

They go into the tie on the back of a heavy 3-0 defeat at the hands of Coventry City over the weekend, and face a trip to Wrexham a few days after their clash with the Owls. Davies says he wants to see his team ‘earn’ a result back on home soil.

Chris Davies ahead of Sheffield Wednesday clash

“It’s a quick turnaround,” he told BBC Radio WM. “And the first time we’ve had three Championship games in one week, so it’s going to be a demanding week for everyone. The players are going to have to really step up and take on that challenge now, because you’re at home in the next game - but that doesn’t mean anything. You’ve got to go and earn it. And it’s a tough game for us on Tuesday night, and then it’s up to Wrexham. This is what it’s all about, we have to step up.”

Meanwhile, the Blues could be without a couple of players due to injury after Marvin Ducksch was forced off in the warm-up over the weekend and Ethan Laird was forced off during the tie.

“Marvin just felt something in the warm-up,” Davies said. “It’s not a good situation when that happens because suddenly everything needs to change and you need to change a player at the last minute. I feel for him that he's got injured because he was just getting up to speed but we don’t know how long it’s going to be or what exactly it is... Ethan has felt his hamstring.”

On top of that, Jack Robinson will be missing due to suspension after his sending off against Coventry, so it’ll be interesting to see how the Brum boss lines his side up when the Owls come to town.

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join