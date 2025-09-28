Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan played a vitally important role in helping the Owls secure their first home point of the season.

‘Go to Hillsborough, watch Barry Bannan run the show, go home. Rinse and repeat’.

That was the post-match verdict of one QPR supporter on social media on Saturday evening after watching his side draw 1-1 with Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

Not for the first time in recent years, Bannan made it his mission to make life as difficult as possible for the Londoners, producing one of his best performances of the season so far.

Bannan’s standout moment in the highlights package that has since been put together is his inch-perfect free-kick delivery that found the head of Dominic Iorfa in the first half to give Wednesday the lead and score their first Championship home goal of the campaign. However, his performance was about much more than just his first assist of the season.

Facing QPR for the 19th time in his senior career - an appearance tally he has not bettered against any other club - Bannan was instrumental in the Owls’ efforts to secure their first home point of the campaign.

Starting in midfield alongside Yan Valery and Svante Ingelsson, it felt as though there wasn’t a blade of grass the Scot hadn’t covered by the time referee John Brooks blew the full-time whistle. He was here, there and everywhere over the course of the 90 minutes.

Bannan ran the show for Wednesday

Enjoying 76 touches of the ball, the 35-year-old, who continues to age like a fine wine, produced six key passes to impose himself on proceedings. For context, his tally of key passes was as many as QPR managed as a collective.

Fresh from scoring a brilliant free-kick against Portsmouth seven days earlier, Bannan had confidence flowing through his veins. He was eager to get on the ball at every possible opportunity in an attempt to try and make something happen.

Based on how he performed against QPR, who have been terrorised by Bannan once too often in the last few years, it was hardly surprising their head coach, Julien Stephan, had highlighted him as a man to try and stop ahead of his side’s trip to Hillsborough.

“Bannan is a big strength in this team,” Stephan said in midweek, as quoted by London World. “He organises very well the game and different positions, able to play short, long, good set pieces.

“He scored a very good free-kick against Portsmouth. We have to organise something to reduce his influence.”

Having got a goal and an assist in Wednesday’s two meetings with the Rs last season, Stephan was right to identify Bannan as the Owls’ chief architect. He has enjoyed a good start to the season, and his tally of three direct goal contributions (two goals and one assist) in his first seven league appearances means he is already a third of the way to matching last term’s collection of nine.

Showing no signs of slowing down just over two months out from his 36th birthday, Bannan remains as enjoyable to watch as he first did when he arrived in S6 a decade ago.

He is a leader both on and off the pitch, and where Wednesday would be without him still does not bear thinking about.