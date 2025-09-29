Popular former Sheffield Wednesday coach, Chris Powell, has found himself a new job in the English Football League, joining Walsall’s staff.

Powell was one of the many exits from Hillsborough over the summer following the expiration of his contract, and his was one that was met with particular sadness by supporters given the rapport that he’d been able to build up with Wednesdayites during his time on Danny Röhl’s technical team.

Now, a few months since becoming a free agent, it has been confirmed that Powell has joined the Saddlers on an ‘interim basis’ as part of Mat Sadler’s technical team, and he says that he’s looking forward to getting back in the mix again.

“A few weeks back I received a phonecall and it was Mat Sadler,” Powell told the club’s official website. “We’d seen each other before at various functions, football dinners but nothing too deep. We had a good chat, he told me what was happening and if I’d be interested.

🙌 We are pleased to confirm that Chris Powell has joined our coaching team! ⤵️ — Walsall FC (@WFCOfficial) September 29, 2025

“It piqued my interest and we spoke a few times on the phone. I came in and had a chat with him for a couple of hours and then I came in the following week to watch them train but from a distance and eventually I said yes it would be a good idea for me to come in and add to what they already have. There’s a good culture here, a good environment and when I’ve watched them train and watched the games on my iPad, because I thought it was best to look from afar, but I really like what I see and hopefully the way things are going they can carry on for the team and for the football club.

“I love watching games, I was at West Brom v Leicester on Friday night but there’s nothing like being on the touchline, there’s nothing like improving people, improving players and being with a group that has a common goal. The club wants to achieve something and hopefully I’ll have a small part in that but the bigger picture is trying to improve people, players and the football club as a whole.”

Powell, who was made an MBE last year, has lots of experience in the game having worked for a number of clubs up and down the English pyramid, including the national team itself alongside Gareth Southgate.

