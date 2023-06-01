Sheffield Wednesday promotion parade: 19 new photos of Owls fans celebrating promotion
We have pulled together a collection of 19 new pictures to commemorate the energy of the evening in which thousands of Sheffield Wednesday supporters came together to celebrate the Owls promotion to the EFL Championship.
The parade saw the players travel in an open-top bus from Devonshire Green to Surrey Street for a civic reception at Sheffield Town Hall. The streets were lined with a sea of blue and white as supporters gathered to celebrate their team’s success.
Sheffield Wednesday secured their place in the Championship after an outstanding goal from Josh Windass in the 123rd minute of the League One play-off final against Barnsley. The win marks two years since the Owls were relegated from the second-tier on the final day of the 2020/21 season.
These pictures capture just some of the thousands of ecstatic fans on the day of the celebrations. Do you see any familiar faces?