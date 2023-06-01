News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday promotion parade: 19 new photos of Owls fans celebrating promotion

Sheffield Wednesday’s promotion to the Championship saw thousands of fans gather with the players to celebrate the special occasion together.
Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 1st Jun 2023, 16:56 BST
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 19:51 BST

We have pulled together a collection of 19 new pictures to commemorate the energy of the evening in which thousands of Sheffield Wednesday supporters came together to celebrate the Owls promotion to the EFL Championship.

The parade saw the players travel in an open-top bus from Devonshire Green to Surrey Street for a civic reception at Sheffield Town Hall. The streets were lined with a sea of blue and white as supporters gathered to celebrate their team’s success.

Sheffield Wednesday secured their place in the Championship after an outstanding goal from Josh Windass in the 123rd minute of the League One play-off final against Barnsley. The win marks two years since the Owls were relegated from the second-tier on the final day of the 2020/21 season.

These pictures capture just some of the thousands of ecstatic fans on the day of the celebrations. Do you see any familiar faces?

We are the Owls!

1. A reason for celebration

We are the Owls! Photo: Errol Edwards

Wednesday supporters showed their pride for their team.

2. Fans came together

Wednesday supporters showed their pride for their team. Photo: Errol Edwards

Wednesday player Liam Palmer gave a young fan his shirt after spotting her sign at the League One play-off final at Wembley Stadium.

3. Kindness goes a long way

Wednesday player Liam Palmer gave a young fan his shirt after spotting her sign at the League One play-off final at Wembley Stadium. Photo: Jo Bunting

Little seven-year-old George donned a signed Wednesday shirt at the parade.

4. Young fan

Little seven-year-old George donned a signed Wednesday shirt at the parade. Photo: Becky Agus

