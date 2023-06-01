Sheffield Wednesday confirm the launch of 2023/24 home shirt in front of thousands

Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed that the new shirt they sported on their victory parade on Monday is their home kit for the 2023/24 campaign.

The Owls sealed promotion on Monday by beating Barnsley at Wembley, meaning that they’ll be in the Championship under Darren Moore in 2023/24 following what has been a very successful campaign.

Following their win it was confirmed that they’d be taking an open top bus around the centre of town and towards the town hall for a civic reception - and eagle-eyed fans noticed something interesting about what they were wearing.

Wednesday’s players were donning a fresh Macron shirt that has now been confirmed to be their kit for their return to the second tier, and it also featured what looks to be a new sponsor as well.

The famous blue and white stripes are joined by a hint of gold on the jersey, whilst sporting ‘EyUp’ on the front - a company who are ‘creating software developers, generating jobs and investing in start-ups across the North of England’.

For some background on the organisation, their website’s description describes them as follows. “EyUp Skills is proud to bring its Full Stack Coding Academy to the North of England. The course will teach you all you need to land your first job as a software developer – in just 16 weeks.