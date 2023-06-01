It was the promotion party no one could have seen coming six weeks ago, but Sheffield Wednesday’s fans were out to celebrate in style last night.

Sheffield city centre was painted blue on Wednesday night for the official Owls celebration parade after the boys in blue were rocketed into the Championship at Wembley on Bank Holiday Monday.

Jubilant fans were out in force to see Darren Moore and the squad cruise through Sheffield on an open topped bus before taking to the balcony at the Town Hall.

Highlights included a sighting of Wednesday’s new shirt and sponsor, and Player of the Season Liam Palmer calling the party “the perfect end to a perfect season.”

Here are 16 fantastic photos of fans out celebrating in style. Can you spot yourself?

1 . Paint the town blue Thousands of Sheffield Wednesday's fan hit the city centre yesterday for the celebration parade Photo: Steve Ellis Photo Sales

2 . Owls skipper Barry Bannan in amongst the fans All the squad was out on Wednesday to see the fans who carried them to victory. Photo: Steve Ellis Photo Sales

3 . Thousands of Owls Thousands of fans turned out for the promotion parade to walk alongside the open topped bus. Photo: Steve Ellis Photo Sales

4 . On top of the world It was the promotion party no one could ever have seen coming six weeks ago. Photo: Steve Ellis Photo Sales