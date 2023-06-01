Sheffield Wednesday: 16 pictures showing how Owls fans painted the town blue at promotion parade
Sheffield city centre was painted blue on Wednesday night for the official Owls celebration parade after the boys in blue were rocketed into the Championship at Wembley on Bank Holiday Monday.
Jubilant fans were out in force to see Darren Moore and the squad cruise through Sheffield on an open topped bus before taking to the balcony at the Town Hall.
Highlights included a sighting of Wednesday’s new shirt and sponsor, and Player of the Season Liam Palmer calling the party “the perfect end to a perfect season.”
Here are 16 fantastic photos of fans out celebrating in style. Can you spot yourself?