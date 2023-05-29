Absolute scenes and drama galore as Sheffield Wednesday head back into the Championship

Sheffield Wednesday can call themselves a Championship team once again after some heroics from Josh Windass at Wembley in front of 74,292 people.

The start was frenetic. There were clearly nerves on show as both sides looked to get a foothold on things under the London sun – loose passes were plenty, and chances few and far between.

It didn’t take long for that to change, though. Barry Bannan saw a shot blocked, Dominic Iorfa had one saved, and Adam Phillips struck over the bar in a short spell which saw the game really come to life for a period.

But there was nothing to separate them. That short burst of excitement fizzled out, and those that expected a cagey start got one. The nerves of neither set of fans will have been eased as the half-hour point came and went, an anxiety-ridden afternoon was afoot.

You could cut the tension with a knife, both ends of Wembley as desperate not to lose as they were to win, a Nicky Cadden shot over the bar the only other effort of note in a dull and tentative opening 45.

The second half, though, was almost immediately crazier. Within minutes VAR had to be called upon and it was decided that Lee Gregory hadn’t fouled his man in the box, a close call that could’ve certainly have gone a different way.

And that wasn’t the last we’d see of VAR, two minutes later it was in use again, confirming Tim Robinson’s original decision that Phillips’ foul on Gregory warranted a straight red. Distraught, he was sent down the tunnel for an early bath.

London, England, 29th May 2023. Winning goal scorer Josh Windass of Sheffield Wednesday celebrates during the Sky Bet League 1 match at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture credit should read: David Klein / Sportimage

The Reds weren’t going to let that get to them, however, and five minutes later they almost took the lead – Cadden’s effort being directed goalwards by Liam Kitching. A thankful Cameron Dawson could only watch as it bounced off the crossbar and clear.

Bannan went closest for the Owls, brilliantly beating his man and cutting onto his unfavoured right foot only to see it whistle past the top corner.

Darren Moore switched Liam Palmer and Callum Paterson, pushing the Owls’ Player of the Season to right wingback, but he soon delved into his bench – bringing Will Vaulks in to replace ‘Pato’ in midfield. Dawson was called into action moments later, saving brilliantly from James Norwood.

Wednesday weren’t using the extra man to their advantage, and it felt like it was Michael Duff’s side in the ascendency. There will have been no nails left to bite on the hands of those present as five minutes added time was held up, but they’d have to hold their nerve for 30 more minutes. Extra time was on the way.

The Owls would have led had it not been Harry Isted, pulling off an incredible save to keep out Michael Smith and then another to stop Bannan – but the biggest chance of the first half went Barnsley’s way, Luca Connell inexplicably firing wide with the goal gaping.

Penalties looked to be beckoning, Will Vaulks’ brilliant strike ruled out for offside, but with three minutes added on there was always a chance. Just one more chance.