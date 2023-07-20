Sheffield Wednesday announce arrival of new left back at Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday have announced that Sam Reed has joined the club, the lifelong Owls fan penning his first professional deal.

The Star reported on Wednesday that the club and the player had finally agreed terms after a lengthy process, and now it’s been confirmed that he has secured a contract that will see him make a permanent switch from Brighouse Town.

A statement from the club read, “The Owls have swelled the U21 ranks with the signing of Sam Reed from Brighouse Town... The 20-year-old, a left-sided defender, enjoyed a successful trial period with Wednesday last season and now signs his maiden professional contract.

“Reed, a lifelong Wednesdayite, made 39 appearances for Brighouse through the 2022/23 campaign, earning a place in the Northern Premier League East Team of the Season.”

Academy manager Steven Haslam said of the youngster, “Sam is a hungry young player, he has good experience under the belt in senior football and joins our Under-21s. Sam did really well on trial with us, he impressed the coaching staff with his ability and approach to the game. We’re really pleased to have him on board and I would like to welcome him to the club and wish him all the very best.”