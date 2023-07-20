Sheffield Wednesday linked to surprise Spanish signing with Xisco links

Sheffield Wednesday have been linked with a surprise move for Spanish defender, Pol Valentin, a player who has links with current manager, Xisco.

The fullback still has another year left on his current deal with Sporting Gijon in the second tier of football in Spain, but according to reports in his homeland he has become a potential target for the Owls this summer.

Valentin, a 26-year-old that has played for a host of clubs over the course of his career, is primarily a rightback, and also happens to be part of of the same agency that looks after the new Owls boss in Spain.

Local publication, La Nueva Espana, are the ones reporting Wednesday’s interest.

Wednesday are on the hunt for new signings as they prepare for a tough season in the Championship, and Valentin would be an interesting option given that he is under contract and would therefore require a transfer fee.

The man from Catalonia has been with Gijon since last year after making a switch from Fuenlabrada, and played 24 games in the Segunda Liga last time out, grabbing two assists along the way.