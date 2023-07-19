Sheffield Wednesday finally agree terms with defender with move now imminent

Sheffield Wednesday are finally thought to have agreed terms with young defender, Sam Reed, who is now set to finalise a move to the club.

The 20-year-old left back, who has impressed during months of training with the Owls, has been on the brink of joining for some time now, however negotiations took longer than expected and he missed out on any chance he may have had to join Xisco and his team in Spain.

Now though, The Star understands that a move from Brighouse Town is now imminent, with the former Owls academy graduate heading out to the U21’s camp in Kent as they prepare for the season ahead.

Reed is highly-rated by the youth setup at Middlewood Road after a successful trial spell, and with a couple of years of senior football already under his belt he’s a bit further down the line in terms of his development than some of his soon-to-be teammates in the academy.

The full back, who can also play as a central defender as well, had been targeted by a host of other English Football League clubs as he sought his next move, but it’s thought that – as a Wednesdayite himself – his first choice was always to make the move to Hillsborough if possible.