Former Glasgow Rangers and Doncaster Rovers man, Dean Furman, says that Sheffield Wednesday’s preseason camp in Spain will be vital for them.

Furman, a captain of the South African national team during his playing days, enjoyed preseason camps all over the place over the course of his career, and he feels like the Owls’ trip to Murcia will give them a big chance to bond and get to know their new manager, Xisco.

The midfielder was speaking after he and his company, Gameplan Financial, got on board to sponsor The Star Owls’ trip to Europe to bring full coverage of Wednesday’s preseason camp from the ground – taking in training and the games, but also creating lots of extra content on top of that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having been through preseason, on home soil and abroad, for many years, Furman knows all about what it can mean, and he thinks it’s a big time for the Owls.

“It’s a really interesting time,” he told The Star. “Because over the years the offseason has become almost as important as the preseason. Players are working harder, getting fitter, and you’re working so hard to make sure that you’re fit for preseason.

“There might be a new manager, as is the case with Sheffield Wednesday, and you want to be fit and impress. First impressions are massive, there are other players in your position, and preseason is your opportunity to get ahead…

“But with new players, a new manager, the preseason trip is where you get to learn about people, learn about their background, learn what they’re like. There will be fun behind the scenes, so it’s a real time of bonding and a real time where you start to build that team spirit.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the video above you can here his thoughts on the importance of the trip for young players, and a bit about his experiences at Hillsborough as a player.

The trip – in line with Gameplan Financial – will begin on Saturday evening and run through the whole week as Xisco puts his team through their paces in Spain.

The Star Owls will be at Sheffield Wednesday’s preseason camp courtesy of Gameplan Financial, and you can book a complimentary financial planning call with Dean here: https://gameplan.referral-factory.com/5jyIzI/join

They can offer advice on:

- Life insurance - Critical Illness Cover - Income Protection - Mortgage - Pensions and investments

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad