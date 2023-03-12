Sheffield Wednesday’s players and fans celebrated together once again as the Owls kept up their remarkable run of form by beating Portsmouth .

A Josh Windass goal was enough to secure all three points in Hampshire, but it was by no means an easy affair for the Owls as they fought tooth and nail to make sure that they headed back to S6 with their now 22-game unbeaten run intact.

Just under 1,600 Wednesdayites made the trip to Fratton Park for the feisty clash between two of League One’s biggest clubs, and there was a huge cheer from the away end when the final whistle was blown at the end of six minutes added time.

In scenes that are becoming familiar in the Owls’ rise, players ran over to the away end to celebrate the victory - scenes that you can watch in the brilliant fan video above.

Next up for Wednesday is a visit from Bolton Wanderers on Friday evening in yet another test of their title credentials, with the Trotters eager to bounce back from their home defeat to Ipswich Town on Saturday.

