Sheffield Wednesday picked up a huge away win over Portsmouth at Fratton Park.

The Owls took on Pompey as they sought to extend their already impressive unbeaten run in League One, and managed to do so as they made it 22 without defeat thanks to a goal from Josh Windass.

Darren Moore was really pleased by the steel that his players showed in order to get over the line at a difficult venue in Hampshire - check out his reaction in the video above - and spoke of how the team had clubbed together to get the result that saw them go three points clear at the top of the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ipswich Town may have won, so the lead over them remains at six, but a Plymouth Argyle defeat is more good news for Wednesday’s title push.

If you missed it, you can check out Windass’ lovely winning goal here:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What did you think to the decision to only give a yellow for this?

Moore revealed in the week that his match-winner had used his car to pick up a few of his teammates in the snow - and the number 11 joked that he picked up a five-start review on the back of his Uber service - see what he had to say here:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad