Darren Moore felt that a foul on Sheffield Wednesday’s Fisayo Dele-Bashiru should have resulted in a red card for Portsmouth.

The Owls beat Pompey 1-0 on Saturday afternoon thanks to an early strike from Josh Windass, but it was a game full of big moments as tempers flared on more than one occasion and Dominic Iorfa was given his marching orders on the back of two yellow cards.

Moore felt that the first of Iorfa’s bookings was ‘debatable’, and also thought that Sean Raggett should have been given a straight red for a strong tackle from behind on Wednesday midfielder, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru.

“I’m glad you’ve brought that up,” the Owls boss replied when asked about the FDB incident. “The one in the 87th minute, you can all have a look at it. He’s lost control, and the rules deem that when a player leaves the ground with two feet off the ground then it’s deemed uncontrollable. Therefore it’s a red card, and you’ll see that in the video.

“He came into Fizz, and I’m just glad that Fizz has come out of it unscathed because it could have been far more serious than that.”

Regardless, though, Wednesday held on to victory – and with Plymouth Argyle losing to Barnsley it is now three points that separate the Owls from the Pilgrims in the race for the League One title.

Meanwhile, they’re six points clear of Ipswich Town in third and have two games in hand over both of the teams below them, putting Moore’s side in a very strong position heading into the final stretch.

