Sheffield Wednesday manager, Darren Moore, says he had no complaints with Dominic Iorfa’s second yellow, but wasn’t sure on his first…

The Owls had to play around 15 minutes with 10 men as they battled to a 1-0 victory away at Portsmouth on Saturday night, with the defender being shown a second yellow for a foul on Connor Ogilvie towards the end of the game.

There were plenty of complaints from Wednesday fans regarding the red card, and Moore has admitted that he’s not entirely sure that his defender should have been on a booking in the first place.

“I’ve got no complaints with the second, it’s a booking,” he told the media afterwards. “But the first was debatable on the so-called time-wasting that he was booked for. That’s where the contentious decision will come into it.

“If Dominic is going to get away with a second one at this place when the crowd baying for blood you’ve got to be a strong character to not give the second, but like I say it was the first that I thought was debatable."

Iorfa will now be forced to sit out the game against Bolton Wanderers due to his one-game suspension, but he will be back available when the Owls make the trip to Barnsley’s Oakwell.

Meanwhile, Wednesday will welcome Marvin Johnson back into the fold this coming weekend when the Trotters come to town, with his three-game suspension now over – giving Moore a decision to make on whether he comes back in, Jaden Brown keeps his place, or Reece James gets the nod on Friday night.

