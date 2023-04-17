Sheffield Wednesday’s League One counterparts, Port Vale, have become the latest club to part ways with their manager after Darrell Clarke left the club.

Vale have found themselves in a tough run of form of late that has seen them slip to 18th, and it was decided by the club that they needed a change at the top if they were to make sure that they avoid the drop back down to League Two.

Clarke has left his position, and former Sheffield United assistant, Andy Crosby, will take control for the remainder of the campaign - starting with Tuesday’s night’s visit to the Owls’ promotion rivals, Ipswich Town.

A statement from the club on Monday morning read, “Port Vale Football Club has parted company with manager Darrell Clarke following Saturday’s League One defeat at Lincoln City.

“Darrell deserves the utmost respect and appreciation from all at Port Vale for his contribution to the club’s progress since he was appointed in February 2021. However, performances and results have been below expectations since the turn of the year, with just two wins in our 18 League One fixtures since New Year’s Day and an alarming trend in performances in recent weeks.

“Andy Crosby will now take charge of the first team, initially on an interim basis until the end of the 2022/23 season, with the club’s immediate focus on retaining our League One status.”