Sheffield Wednesday boss admits ‘major concern’ after Owls’ collapse in form

Darren Moore admits that there is concern over the level of Sheffield Wednesday’s performances, saying that they can have no complaints after losing to Burton Albion.

The Owls lost 3-2 on Saturday as their promotion hopes took a real hit at the Pirelli Stadium, a result that has left Wednesdayites deflated in third place going into the final four games of the League One campaign.

Moore’s side now sit with their hopes of automatic promotion hanging by the thinnest of threads, and after saying that it was his job to ‘pick them up’ he spoke of the worry about performance levels.

“Obviously we’re concerned because we’ve lost the game, and we don’t want to,” Moore told The Star. “You want to make sure that you’re winning games rather than losing them, and we’ve shown the level to do that over the course of the season. We need to be showing that now.

“So we’re disappointed to have lost, and the only way we can get back and readdress the balance is by improving the performance. I’ll keep coming back to that, because without the performance it’s not possible to win - we’ve not shown the sort of level that we’ve become accustomed to.

"So that’s a major concern, and it’s why there is concern over where we’re at… When you look at the balance of the game there aren’t too many complaints about the result, but we’re disappointed because two of the three goals were first time contacts and that’s not been us.”

Wednesday, who have one win in their last eight, face Bristol Rovers on Tuesday night in the first of four must-win games.

