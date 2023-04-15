News you can trust since 1887
Darren Moore's matter of fact injury statement before Sheffield Wednesday v Bristol Rovers

Sheffield Wednesday will not have any fresh players back for their trip to Bristol Rovers.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 15th Apr 2023, 18:34 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2023, 18:34 BST

The Owls fell to a disheartening 3-2 defeat at the hands of Burton Albion on Saturday, a result that handed a hammer blow to their hopes of achieving automatic promotion out of League One this season.

Wednesday are now two points behind Plymouth Argyle and one behind Ipswich Town, with both clubs having a game in hand on Darren Moore’s side going into their final five games of the campaign. They’re also now only three points clear of Barnsley in fourth, who also have a game in hand.

Wednesday surrender top spot after calamitous defending and defeat to Burton
Saturday’s loss has heaped even more pressure on their visit to Rovers on Tuesday afternoon, but they’ll be heading into that game with the same squad that was unsuccessful at the Pirelli Stadium – Moore confirming that there will be nobody back available that wasn’t part of the side this weekend.

The Owls boss confirmed earlier in the week that Reece James is going to be out for ‘some weeks’, and while Mallik Wilks’ issue is not as serious he will still not be in contention early next week with the attacker seeing somebody on Wednesday before a more specific prognosis is available.

There don’t appear to be any new injury concerns picked up against Burton, with Akin Famewo’s substitution being down to ‘fatigue’ rather than an injury, but with one win in eight games now it will come as scant consolation to a Wednesday fanbase reeling from the collapse in recent weeks.

MORE: Player ratings as Sheffield Wednesday fall to Burton Albion defeat

Akin Famewo was substituted for Sheffield Wednesday against Burton Albion. (Steve Ellis)Akin Famewo was substituted for Sheffield Wednesday against Burton Albion. (Steve Ellis)
