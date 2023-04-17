News you can trust since 1887
Darren Moore opts to shoulder responsibility of Sheffield Wednesday downturn

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore spoke honestly on his assessment of his side’s performance in defeat at Burton Albion – but projected a message of togetherness heading into Tuesday evening’s clash at Bristol Rovers.

By Alex Miller
Published 17th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST

Put to him that it is players of huge experience – one of the attributes that the club’s vast summer recruitment drive was built around – that are now struggling in a record-breaking race for automatic promotion, Moore admitted some disappointment but looked to divert responsibility onto his own shoulders.

Moore told The Star: “It's up to myself as a manager to try to sieve through and look through the fabric of why it has happened in terms of the performances and where we've been in recent weeks. The team has certainly shown their capability and the consistency that was a better version of themselves.

“But we share in the wins and we have to share the responsibility in the losses. As a group we have to take the responsibility in the loss today. The performance wasn't there to win the game.”

Owls Manager Darren Moore urges on his players during a break in play Pic Steve EllisOwls Manager Darren Moore urges on his players during a break in play Pic Steve Ellis
Owls Manager Darren Moore urges on his players during a break in play Pic Steve Ellis

Asked whether he felt his players had let him down over the last month, Moore said: “It's about facing these difficult times and doing it together, staying together and keeping ploughing on. We have to keep focused.

“Today [at Burton] was a performance that wasn't the best version of ourselves. How now do we get the mindset back where we're able to get a better performance? It'll be a different match on Tuesday, we know that and we have to be ready for it.”

