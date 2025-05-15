A summer of change awaits at Sheffield Wednesday, and it appears that Pol Valentin has played his last game in Owls colours.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Spaniard endeared himself to Wednesdayites, especially towards the end of last season, with his performances as he helped the club pull off the great escape in his first campaign in South Yorkshire, and quickly ingratiated himself into the community.

Valentin’s future has been up in the air for a little while now given that a six-figure sum, reportedly in the region of €500,000 was turned down from Maccabi Tel Aviv last year, while an unknown Turkish Super Lig club also made an approach in early 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pol Valentin is set to become a free agent

Now, though, The Star understands that Wednesday - unlike with Anthony Musaba - have opted against exercising the option that was in his contract, leaving the Spaniard to search for a new club elsewhere as a free agent.

The former Sporting Gijon man has played 77 times for the Owls during his time at Hillsborough, scoring twice, and will now begin his hunt for the next chapter in his career. He is believed to be one of many who will be moving on from S6 this summer, though the retained list has not yet been confirmed by the club.

Question marks also remain regarding the future of manager, Danny Röhl, given comments suggesting that he might fancy a new challenge elsewhere, however the club have insisted that he remains contracted for next season. Things could change should a club come in and pay the compensation fee required to get him out.