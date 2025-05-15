Sheffield Wednesday are believed to be taking up their option on tricky attacker, Anthony Musaba, ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Musaba, who joined the Owls from Monaco in 2023, has made a solid impact in Wednesday colours since coming on board at Hillsborough, grabbing 23 goals and assists in 80 games so far.

The Dutch 24-year-old is believed to have signed a two-year deal with a one-year option when he joined Wednesday, and The Star understands that a decision has been made to extend his stay until next summer.

Wednesday are expected to make a lot of changes over the coming months, with incomings and outgoings aplenty on the way, however at this point in time there has been no official confirmation from the club concerning this season’s retained list.

Musaba is one of several players who were believed to have options in the deals that are currently expiring, and given his age and the numbers that he’s hit in SWFC colours, it’s no surprise to see the club add on the extra year.

The former Cercle Brugge attacker has missed 22 games across all competitions since being signed by Xisco Munoz two years ago, and will be hoping to add to his tally in the campaign ahead once the club returns to action.

Wednesday have until Saturday to inform their players whether they’re taking their options, offering new deals or releasing them, and it’s likely that a retained list will follow once they have all been told about the various decisions on their futures.