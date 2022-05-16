Sheffield Wednesday’s healing process has begun – now Darren Moore wants more

The Owls’ 2021/22 season ended in disappointment as they lost in the play-off semifinals to Sunderland, but tens of thousands of fans turned out to support the team as they pushed for promotion – despite the despondency of the season prior.

Wednesday picked up 85 points, won more points from losing position than previous campaigns, gave away less points from winning positions than they have been doing in recent years, and also amassed the best home points tally in the top four tiers of English football in 2021/22.

And with all the work that’s been done on and off the field, Moore spoke about Wednesday ‘healing itself’ as a football club, explaining that there were too many positives to write the campaign off as a complete failure.

The Owls boss said, “There have been many positives this season in terms of this club healing itself - on the pitch and off the pitch… Which is what we wanted to do this season.

“Obviously we wanted to take it further, but that’s football. Sometimes you don’t always get what you deserve.”

He went on to say, “We spoke about healing a lot of things this season… When you look at the amount of different players that have scored - from all over the pitch - and amassing 85 points, despite the adversity we’ve faced with injuries and playing in different positions.

“They just kept getting up off the canvas - and they’re positives. There were parts of the season where we were on our knees and still getting results.

“I’ve always been committed to coming here and turning around the mindset, the attitude, the team ethics and everything else.

“That’s what we tried to do this season, and that work will continue.”