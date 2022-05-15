Sheffield Wednesday man signs off with a ‘thank you’ as future remains in doubt

Hunt re-joined the Owls last year as he returned to the club to try and aid their bid for promotion back to the Championship, however they were knocked out by Sunderland in the play-off semifinals to condemn them to another year in League One.

The 31-year-old played a big part in Wednesday’s 2021/22 campaign, even scoring his first goal for the club on the way to surpassing the 150-game mark in Owls colours, however with his contract expiring at the end of next month it is unknown whether he will still be around for the 2022/23 season.

Though he’s suggested previously that he’d be happy to stay even if promotion wasn’t achieved, a message to fans on his personal Instagram page has got fans wondering what may lie ahead.

He said this weekend, “Thoroughly enjoyed my time coming back to Sheffield Wednesday, unfortunately we failed to achieve what we set out to achieve!! Now my time is focused on being with my family and enjoying some rest. Thank you for your support this season.”

Wednesday are expected to release their retained list at some point next week as Darren Moore makes a decision on who will and won’t be part of the squad going forward, and many Owls fans will be hoping that Hunt’s name is one of those who will be back for another promotion challenge in the campaign to come.