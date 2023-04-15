It’s no secret to readers of The Star that there are injury woes at Sheffield Wednesday, with Reece James and Mallik Wilks the latest names thrown on the pile of absentees for this afternoon’s clash at Burton Albion - James likely out for the rest of the season.

Wilks and James join Josh Windass, George Byers, Jack Hunt, Michael Ihiekwe and Ben Heneghan on the sidelines, with Michael Smith and Callum Paterson completing their return from injury strife.

The question has been asked - how does the Owls’ list of absentees compare to those of their direct rivals?

We took a cursory look at the list of absentees elsewhere in the nip-and-tuck promotion race - and how the others are shaping up heading into this afternoon’s fixtures.

Who are the others playing and how could things finish up come 5pm?

Here’s a whistle-stop run-through of all the vitals.

2nd - Plymouth Argyle - 83pts (GD+26) - Exeter City (H)

The Pilgrims had been rocked by injury to Norwich City loanee Bali Mumba - a League One player of the year nominee. There were reports it was first feared the wide man would miss the rest of the season with a knee issue.

But Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher reported the injury was only minor and that he could even be fit to take on 12th-placed Devon rivals Exeter this afternoon as they look to bounce back from a surprise home defeat to Lincoln City.

They had good news, too, on three other players; Niall Ennis, Brendan Galloway and Adam Randell were all injury concerns but should be fit for the derby. Conor Grant isn’t far off.

There are of course the longer-term absences of key men Michael Cooper and Dan Scarr - goalkeeper and lead defender respectively.

“Bali got some good news this week,” Schumacher said. “There is no real damage to his knee, so that’s real positive. He has got a few more strength tests this afternoon.

“If he comes through them, then he’s confident he wants to give it a go, so hopefully he will be available.

“It’s something that has occurred for him before with his knee. I think last time he did it he did have some knee ligament damage, but we have had the scans done and there is no damage.

“That was a real bonus and a boost for us because we all feared the worst. He had the tests done, he has been out doing bits of training.”

3rd - Ipswich Town - 82pts (GD+47) - Charlton Athletic (H)

Ipswich too dropped points on Easter Monday - in a draw with Cheltenham Town - and they’ll welcome a 10th-placed Charlton Athletic with whom they shared a 4-4 draw at The Valley earlier this season.

Frontline pair George Edmundson and Tyreece John-Jules - a former Owl loanee - will miss the remainder of the season with injuries.

Like Plymouth, there had been big concern over the fitness of other key players heading into their pre-match press conference.

Like Plymouth, their managers were able to report positive news. Seven-figure pair Nathan Broadhead and Leif Davis could well be able to play a part this weekend.

“They’re OK,” Tractor Boys boss Kieran McKenna said when asked about the duo’s fitness. “Nathan’s trained today for the first time with the group, so we have to make a decision with the games coming thick and fast.

“Leif’s had a few little issues, as some other lads have had as well, but it’s normal at this stage of the season 40 games in, it’s been a long season.

“I think we’re fit, I think we’ve got a really good availability record but players are going to be carrying knocks and niggles at this stage but we have to keep pushing and trust that our fitness and the work that we’ve done right the way through the season will carry us strong all the way to the last game.”

4th - Barnsley - 78pts (GD+32) - Forest Green Rovers (A)

The bad luck on the injury front in South Yorkshire appears to be laid at Wednesday’s door right now.

Barnsley are without long-term injured Conor McCarthy and Matty Wolfe but are otherwise good to go aside from the absence of the suspended wide man Nicky Cadden, who was sent off in their narrow win over Shrewsbury Town on Monday.

They make the trip to Nailsworth hoping to avoid being only the second League One team to lose to bottom-of-the-table Forest Green Rovers this year.

“Other than Nicky Cadden, it's a full bill of health,” said manager Michael Duff. “There are still the long-termers like Wolfie or Conor McCarthy. In terms of that, we're a clean bill of health.

