Update on injured Sheffield Wednesday pair after two ambulances were called to Middlewood Road

Darren Moore says that Sheffield Wednesday have received good news regarding two of their young players that had to be taken to hospital last week.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 14th Apr 2023, 16:30 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 16:30 BST

The Owls’ U18s were beaten 2-1 by Sheffield United on Saturday morning, but the game itself was overshadowed by the injuries to both Josh Chapman and Tafadzwa Tapudzai that caused a delay of almost half an hour.

Neither will feature again this season, and Tapudzai took to Instagram to say that he was ‘absolutely devastated’ by the blow, but the Owls boss says that even though their ligament and collarbone injuries are serious they are not as bad as originally feared.

“Both sustained injuries, and at the time we thought they were really severe ones. As it’s worked out, I’ve heard this week that - even though they’re both still bad - they’re not as bad as they could have been. So even though they’re injured, there’s a small consolation that they’re ok.

“Both were in complete discomfort and two separate ambulances had to come to take them to hospital, but after being stabilised and allowing things to settle down both are ok. One was a ligament injury, the other was a collarbone.

“They’re going to be out for a little bit of time, but the injuries as not as bad as feared.”

Andy Holdsworth’s U18s have six games left before the season comes to a close, and several players will be eager to finish strongly as they hold out hope of securing their futures at the club.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore says Josh Chapman and Taf Tapudzai are in better shape than originally feared. (Adam Davy/PA Wire)Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore says Josh Chapman and Taf Tapudzai are in better shape than originally feared. (Adam Davy/PA Wire)
Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore says Josh Chapman and Taf Tapudzai are in better shape than originally feared. (Adam Davy/PA Wire)

