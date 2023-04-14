Barry Bannan will make his 350th appearance for Sheffield Wednesday if – as expected – he faces Burton Albion on Saturday afternoon.

The Owls skipper has become an integral part at Hillsborough over the years, being named captain and featuring as an almost ever-present figure under various different managers at the club since his arrival at S6.

On Saturday, should be selected, Bannan will join a very select group of players to have made 350 appearances in Wednesday colours, following in the footsteps of academy graduate, Liam Palmer, who hit that milestone earlier this season.

It’s a remarkable achievement for the Scot, who picked up his 88th direct goal contribution for the club earlier this week, and his manager says that it’s testament to his affinity to the football club.

The Owls boss said, “It’s fabulous, it’s excellent, and nobody deserves the accolades more than Baz in terms of what the club means to him and the service that he’s given the club - and he’s got a lot more to give yet. So long may that continue.

"His goals and assists have been huge for us, and will continue to be so - as I said, it’s another notch on his belt in terms of what he’s brought to this football club.”

It’s already been confirmed that Bannan has had a one-year extension on his Owls contract kick in due to the amount of games played this season, and if all goes to plan then he’ll enter into the club’s top 20 list of all-time appearances next season.

