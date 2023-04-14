News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
16 hours ago Crown Jewels to be displayed across UK landmarks
8 minutes ago Body found in search for missing woman who vanished during dog walk
18 minutes ago Body found in search of hiker on Ben Nevis
14 hours ago Drake Bell: Nickelodeon star ‘is safe’ after police appeal for help
15 hours ago John Mayer is bringing solo acoustic tour to UK - tickets & dates
16 hours ago Arcturus: New Covid variant found in UK

‘Fabulous’ Sheffield Wednesday star set for huge Owls milestone in Burton Albion clash

Barry Bannan will make his 350th appearance for Sheffield Wednesday if – as expected – he faces Burton Albion on Saturday afternoon.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 14th Apr 2023, 07:00 BST

The Owls skipper has become an integral part at Hillsborough over the years, being named captain and featuring as an almost ever-present figure under various different managers at the club since his arrival at S6.

On Saturday, should be selected, Bannan will join a very select group of players to have made 350 appearances in Wednesday colours, following in the footsteps of academy graduate, Liam Palmer, who hit that milestone earlier this season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
‘Get used to it’ – Sheffield Wednesday’s ‘exceptional’ youngster informed of his...
Most Popular

It’s a remarkable achievement for the Scot, who picked up his 88th direct goal contribution for the club earlier this week, and his manager says that it’s testament to his affinity to the football club.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Owls boss said, “It’s fabulous, it’s excellent, and nobody deserves the accolades more than Baz in terms of what the club means to him and the service that he’s given the club - and he’s got a lot more to give yet. So long may that continue.

"His goals and assists have been huge for us, and will continue to be so - as I said, it’s another notch on his belt in terms of what he’s brought to this football club.”

It’s already been confirmed that Bannan has had a one-year extension on his Owls contract kick in due to the amount of games played this season, and if all goes to plan then he’ll enter into the club’s top 20 list of all-time appearances next season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Sheffield Wednesday’s Barry Bannan celebrates his latest goal for the club. (Adam Davy/PA Wire)Sheffield Wednesday’s Barry Bannan celebrates his latest goal for the club. (Adam Davy/PA Wire)
Sheffield Wednesday’s Barry Bannan celebrates his latest goal for the club. (Adam Davy/PA Wire)

MORE: Former Arsenal man ‘loves watching’ Wednesday striker but questions Owls’ style

Related topics:Barry BannanHillsboroughLiam PalmerArsenal