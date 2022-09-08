Cooper will start his 100th consecutive league game should he – as expected – be handed a place in Steven Schumacher’s XI against the Owls on Saturday, and he’s hoping that it will be a memorable occasion for the Pilgrims in front of a big crowd at Home Park.

Speaking to the club’s official website ahead of the game, the shot-stopper said, “We had a few games last season where it was a sell-out, and you know what the fans are like here – they get it rocking, especially against a team like Sheffield Wednesday, who will bring down their supporters and pack out the away end. We’re really excited for it; it should be a good game.

“The three teams who have been relegated we have managed to beat already, which is impressive. The comeback win on Saturday, away from home, at a big club, shows that we have got that character in the team that when things aren’t quite going our way we can turn the game around and salvage something. Even a point would have satisfied us. It just reaffirms the character there is in the group.”

Cooper also made mention of the ‘quality’ in Darren Moore’s side as they prepare for the game, noting the fact that this will be their fifth meeting in the space of a year.

“We played Wednesday four times last season, so we are familiar with many of the players there. That’s not taking away from the quality, obviously. We know the level they play at, and the level that we can play at. It should be a good contest. The teams are third and fourth, so it’s going to be a cracker, I think.”

Wednesday won the last meeting of the sides 4-2 at Hillsborough, however the two games at Home Park last season both finished as 3-0 victories to the hosts.

Plymouth goalkeeper Mike Cooper wants a performance from his side against Sheffield Wednesday. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)