The gong is an annual music prize awarded for the best album released in the UK by a British or Irish act, and Yorkshire-born, Rebecca Lucy Taylor, is amongst the favourites after her ‘Prioritise Pleasure’ was nominated alongside the likes of Little Simz and Harry Styles.

As a self-proclaimed Wednesdayite – who also snuck some Owls shorts into her How Can I Help You music video – Self Esteem has taken to the stage in Wednesday colours on numerous occasions, teaming up with the club before this year’s Tramlines Festival.

Taylor, who comes from a Wednesday family, went to her first game in 1997, and says she wouldn’t have it ‘any other way’.

Speaking to The Star last year, just before Wednesday’s relegation into League One, the musician said, “I can’t imagine it any other way, and when the wins happen now it’s all the more sweeter for us, isn’t it? I can’t imagine supporting a team that nails it every year – Sheffield Wednesday is like a microcosm for life for me!

“The club means so much to me, and it’s always nice when I walk out onto a stage in America or wherever, it’s a badge of honour for me to say where I’m from. It’s part of my identity as well – even though we’re not very good!”

The winner of the prestigious award will be announced later this evening, and Sheffield – especially the blue side – will all be rooting for her.