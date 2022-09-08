Bumper crowd expected as Sheffield Wednesday aim to break long record at Plymouth Argyle
Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth Argyle are set to do battle in front of a bumper crowd at Home Park – and they have an unwanted record to break.
Wednesdayites have sold out their allocation for the tie, with 1,648 making the long trip down south for the Owls’ longest away day of the season.
But it’s not just the away fans who are doing their bit for the clash, with 14,000 home tickets also being sold as of Monday, with there now being a chance of it being a sold out affair between two sides hoping to push for promotion once again in 2022/23.
Plymouth’s biggest attendance last season was when Ipswich Town came to visit – with 16,087 turning up on that day – however this weekend could beat that should a few more home fans come to the party.
For Wednesday, though, it’s a trip that has not given them much joy in recent years… The Owls have lost their last three visits to Home Park, and you have to go back to 2009 to find the last time that they were victorious there.
Richard Wood and Marcus Tudgay (x2) were the goalscorers on a 3-1 victory that day, and no doubt Darren Moore would love a similar result this time around as the Owls look to close the gap on the top of the League One table.
Home Park increased capacity to 17,000 over the summer, and there is a good chance that this weekend’s tie could be their biggest in years.