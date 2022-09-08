The Owls take on the Pilgrims on Saturday afternoon as third place takes on fourth place in League One, and Wednesday are hoping to pick up their first win at Home Park since back in 2009 when a Marcus Tudgay brace helped them to a 3-1 victory.

Last season saw Moore’s side beat 3-0 twice – once in the league and once in the FA Cup – and he says that he knows all about how difficult the encounter will be for the visitors.

Speaking to the media, the Wednesday boss said, "It is going to be a real tough, tough game… A really difficult one. There are many different things you have got to manage down there.

"We are going to take a lot of fans to Plymouth, and we always add to the atmosphere. We always raise it a few decibels with the home crowd. I'm really looking forward to the game.

"We had two tough games there in the league and cup last season, so we know the environment, the atmosphere and what to expect. Down there.”

While Wednesday’s home form has been excellent since Moore’s arrival, their away form last left a lot more to be desired. They haven’t won back-to-back away games since February, but could change that if they follow up their impressive win over Bolton Wanderers with a result and three vital points down south.