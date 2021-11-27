The Owls picked up their first come-from-behind win since 2019 earlier in the week as they overturned a 1-0 deficit to win 2-1 at home against MK Dons, and Darren Moore will be eager to see them build on that this afternoon.

It’s set to be a cold afternoon at Hillsborough as Wednesday play host to high-flying Wycombe, and Moore has warned of the threat that the opposition – who are currently joint top of the league – can pose.

But the Owls boss also says he wants to see more from his side, telling the media this week, “We’re not at the halfway mark yet and there’s still so much I want to see from the team. It’s a continuous improvement. There’s a demand at the club to be upping the stakes and improving all the time. I am constantly asking questions of the players and I want the players to ask questions of themselves and their team mates. Be the best you can be and wear the badge of Sheffield Wednesday with pride.”

One player who certainly epitomises that pride is in-form centre back, Chey Dunkley, who has put in some star performances of late, earning a couple of Team of the Week accolades along the way.

Moore, who is expected to field the defender once again this afternoon, said of him, ““Chey is playing a consistent run of games… He’s a very likable character at the club, he’s up for any situation he’s presented with. The icing on the cake for him is that he’s been a threat from set plays and scored a few goals. He’s been really good and hopefully that consistency continues with him.”

Wednesday face Wycombe at 3pm this afternoon, and will need to make sure they get all three points if they’re going to guarantee that they keep their place in the League One Play-Off positions come the end of the weekend’s round of fixtures.