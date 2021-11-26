The promotion hopefuls, who were relegated from the Championship with the Owls last season, hammered high-flying Plymouth Argyle 3-0 in midweek to go second in the League One table.

It was Plymouth’s first home league defeat of the season and Ainsworth hopes to do some damage to Wednesday’s home form, which has seen them beaten only twice at home in league matches since mid-March.

“It’s a special stadium to play at and we know it’ll be another really tough test for us,” Ainsworth said. “Darren Moore is a great guy and a fantastic manager who’s got them on a good run after an up-and-down start.

“They’re hard to beat; they’ve only lost once at home all season, but Plymouth were unbeaten at home and we went and smashed that record, so we know what we’re capable of and we’re confident of getting a good result to bring home before the mini break we’ve got coming up.”

The two sides shared a win and a defeat last season, with Wednesday winning the Hillsborough leg 2-0 at the end of a run of five consecutive wins on home soil.

Ainsworth’s physical, in-your-face side will hope for a reversal of those fortunes this time out to potentially leapfrog Rotherham United, with whom they are level on points.

“Last season’s game at Hillsborough was a tough one to take and nothing really went for us on the night,” said the Wycombe boss, who paid testament to the quality in the Wednesday squad.

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth saw his side lose 2-0 at Hillsborough last season.

“They were difficult weather conditions, we felt we should’ve had a penalty, but in the end we were well beaten and that result actually kicked us into life a bit because we went on a good run after that.

“Sheffield Wednesday ended up coming down with us but it’s no surprise to see them up there with us at the top end of League One because they’ve got a brilliant squad and great support behind them.