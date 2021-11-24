Sheffield Wednesday vs MK Dons: Owls fans buzzing at Chey Dunkley's passion after dramatic win
After a slow start to his Sheffield Wednesday career, Owls fans are beginning to see the best of Chey Dunkley.
The 29-year-old, formerly of Wigan Athletic, joined the club last summer and is finally enjoying an extended spell in the side after a stop-start first campaign in blue and white.
He barely put a foot wrong in the win over MK Dons on Tuesday and was a man mountain in both boxes, winning everything in the air and making several goal-saving interceptions to help his side register back-to-back wins in League One for the first time since August.
Dunkley is also winning over supporters with his heart-on-the-sleeve displays.
He is, quite frankly, passion personified and the roar of his voice can be heard over the tens of thousands of fans inside Hillsborough at each home game.
That passion was on display again at the final whistle last night after Josh Windass's injury-time winner, much to the crowd’s delight.
Fans on social media were full of praise for Dunkley’s recent displays – and there were even a few apologies from those who had previously written him off.
"Got a feeling he’s going to become a fans favourite fairly soon,” wrote one supporter.
Another joked: “Give this guy a lifetime contract.”
The big man sent a classy response to one apologetic fan, writing: “Please don’t apologise…what you have said…you have said…it’s in the past...in fact it’s added to my armour…stay with us…there will be ups & downs but ultimately we’ll give our all…love always.”