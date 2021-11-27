Nathaniel Mendez-Laing to make his Sheffield Wednesday debut in physical Wycombe Wanderers battle?

The former Cardiff City man, who signed for the club this week after a long period training at Middlewood Road, could play a part against a side known to present a direct, physical style of play.

Wednesday top scorer Lee Gregory believes the signing of the 29-year-old is a big moment for the club and that, despite the raft of wingers already signed on at S6, he offers the squad something new.

“He’s a big signing for us,” the striker said. “He’s a great player to have in the squad, he’ll give us something different and whenever he’s involved and hopefully that’s this weekend, he’ll show us what he can do. He’ll be good for us. He’s a game-changer.”

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Nathaniel is very direct, very physical, very quick and strong. He’s got a lot going for him and it’s difficult for the gaffer now, he’s got such a lot of players to pick from. Hopefully he can keep everyone happy.”

If he is to play a part, Mendez-Laing’s physical attributes may well be well utilised against the Chairboys, whose long ball percentage is among the highest in the division. Only two clubs – Rotherham United and Burton Albion – have conceded more fouls than Wycombe’s 235.

“There are teams in the division that will come and play football and there are teams that will prefer to play a percentage game,” Moore said when asked about the challenges Gareth Ainsworth’s side throw up.

“Both ways are just as effective and it’s up to the manager and the DNA of the clubs.

Sheffield Wednesday new boy Nathaniel Mendez-Laing could make his Sheffield Wednesday debut this afternoon.

“We entertain a team tomorrow that are top of the league, in good form and a manager that is really experienced at this level and who has taken that football club beyond the levels that anybody could have imagined.