Does Cardiff City bombshell alter the future of Sheffield Wednesday favourite Mark McGuinness?

“So you’re saying there’s a chance?”

Since The Star broke the news of Cardiff City’s intention to withdraw Mark McGuinness from his loan at Sheffield Wednesday, it’s been a question bouncing around social media as to whether he could, in fact, see out the season at Hillsborough.

The 22-year-old Republic of Ireland international is stuck in limbo waiting for his recall to be ratified by authorities after the Bluebirds stumped up a £7m instalment on a transfer fee for the late Emiliano Sala – and end part of the controversial saga that saw them slapped with stringent transfer embargoes.

That ratification seemed to be a ‘matter of time’ issue, with Cardiff boss Mark Hudson speaking positively about McGuinness’ time in South Yorkshire and his plans to integrate him back into their effort to fight off relegation from the Championship.

Mark Hudson has been sacked by Cardiff City. (Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images)

In a winding story that has already taken several twists and turns, Hudson was sacked on Saturday afternoon following a 1-1 draw with bottom side Wigan Athletic.

Though it seems unlikely, it alters the complexion of McGuinness’ situation once more and raises questions as to whether any new boss would see fit to send the youngster back out on loan.

Dean Whitehead will take duties as a caretaker manager for the Bluebirds.

A statement said in part: “Cardiff City Football Club has relieved Mark Hudson of his duties as First Team Manager.

